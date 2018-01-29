New ‘Black Panther’ TV Spot Airs During Grammys 2018

Marvel Studios debuted a new look at Black Panther during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.

The TV spot features Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars,” the first track off Lamar’s curated Black Panther-inspired album.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Inspired by Marvel Studios‘ upcoming blockbuster, Black Panther: The Album is curated and produced by the Grammy Award-winning superstar and Billboard Magazine’s Executive of the Year, Anthony “Top Dawg” Griffith.

The album already dropped Lamar’s “All the Stars” and Jay Rock’s “King’s Dead” (featuring Lamar, Future, and James Blake).

The 14-track album is available for pre-order on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and Google Play, and is expected to release in full February 9.

Lamar and Tiffith directly collaborated with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to create music specific to the needs of the film, a first for a Marvel Studios production.

The collaboration marks the first time Lamar, dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the greatest rapper alive,” writes, produces, performs and curates for a major motion picture.

“I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film,” Coogler said in a statement announcing the album.

“I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store.”

Another track by Lamar and Vince Staple appeared in the Black Panther TV spot released during the NCAA National Championship game earlier this month.

Staple’s “BagBak” and Run the Jewel’s “Legend Has It” have both appeared in advertising, but it’s unknown if either track will be included on the album which currently has 12 songs still to be revealed.

Black Panther: The Album drops February 9.

Marvel is expected to drop another look at Black Panther during Super Bowl 52 on February 4 ahead of the blockbuster’s debut less than two weeks later.

Early tracking has Black Panther heading for a $100+ million opening weekend.

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker, Marvel Studios‘ Black Pantheropens February 16.