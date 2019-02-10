Hugh Jackman Wins a Grammy, and Ryan Reynolds Chimes In

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds may have only just recently put their social media feud aside, but it looks like the 2019 Grammys have kicked things up again.

On Sunday, Jackman took to Twitter to share a video, celebrating the fact that The Greatest Showman had won a Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Medium. Reynolds then responded to the tweet with #ThankHughNext, a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Ariana Grande song “Thank U, Next”.



Of course, seeing as Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 was also among the nominees for the Compilation Soundtrack category, it’s easy to see why the actor might have such a snarky response. And seeing

Jackman and Reynolds’ sparring on social media has gone on for quite some time, and has only been kicked up by Reynolds playing the Merc with a Mouth on the big screen. While fans have clamored to see the two actors properly play Deadpool and Wolverine together, it sounds like that might not be in the cards.

“No, but Ryan is relentless,” Jackman explained late last year. “He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms. I just said, ‘You know, I just don’t think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.’ Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.”

“Look, if that movie had appeared ten years ago, it’d be a totally different story,” Jackman said during a Q&A for Logan. “But I knew 2.5 years ago that this was the last one. The first call I made was to Jim [Mangold]. I said, ‘Jim, I got one more shot at this.’ As soon as I got with Jim and started working on the idea of it, I was never more excited. But it feels like the right time… Deadpool, go for it, man. You do your thing. You don’t need me.”

Granted, the Disney/Fox merger has added a whole layer to Deadpool and Wolverine’s big-screen futures, something that Jackman has come to terms with.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that [Wolverine joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe] would be so great.” Jackman explained late last year. “Like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen.’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, “Hang on!” But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

What do you think of the latest digital reaction between Jackman and Reynolds? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!