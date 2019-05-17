Fans Remember the Time Stan Lee Met Grumpy Cat

The heart of the Internet was collectively broken on Friday morning when the news broke that the beloved viral sensation Grumpy Cat had passed away at the age of seven. After taking the world by storm with just a picture, Grumpy Cat became a household name overnight, attending celebrity conventions and even starring in a Lifetime movie. The feline was truly a star, and the other icons in Hollywood took notice.

Back in 2015, two worlds collided when Grumpy Cat met Stan Lee at a convention on Halloween, and the photos of the duo spread like wildfire. Lee made a grouchy frown alongside the cat and fans instantly fell in love with the image.

Sadly, both of these legends are no longer with us. Grumpy Cat passed away this week, while Lee died late last year.

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

In honor of both Lee and Grumpy cat, fans have been hopping on Twitter to re-circulate their photo together. Here’s what they had to say:

