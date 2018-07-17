‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director Addresses Galactus Theory

The undiscovered Easter eggs of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films have kept Marvel Cinematic Universe fans searching for years on end. Recently fans thought they’d finally discovered the long-lost jewel in the form of a secret Guardians of the Galaxy appearance by Galactus the Devourer of Worlds.

Unfortunately, it seems as though Marvel fans are going to have to keep searching: James Gunn has taken to Twitter to shoot down the Guardians / Galactus theory, once and for all. According to Gunn:

“Getting lots of messages about Galactus in the Collector scenes. No, he’s not there in any way.”

The Galactus theory came from a video by YouTuber “Second Son,” which claimed the following:

During the Collector’s history lesson with the Guardians, in which he explains the power of the Infinity Stones, a number of images flash across his holographic screens. The theory claims that one of the planets seen might be Taa, home of Galan. Galan would evolve into Galactus following the Big Bang which created the current universe, after merging with the “Sentience of the Universe. It was also noted that the Celestial beings seen destroying planets using the Power Stone bear staffs resembling Galactus’ helmet, and in Marvel Comics Galan is saved by a voice in his head, much like Peter Quill hears Gamora calling out to him, but in his mother’s voice at first.

So, that’s quite a lot of theory that James Gunn just swiped away with a Tweet. We still don’t know what this infamous last Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg is, so we’re back to the drawing board. In case you plan on getting in on the search, here’s Gunn’s original tease of what this final Easter egg is all about:

“I’m not going to let you know, but I will give you some path. There’s a very secret hidden Easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. Some people have gotten very, very close…to what that Easter egg is,” Gunn said. “Maybe you’ve even found partial the Easter egg [sic]. I haven’t said you’ve found it because you haven’t found the whole thing yet,” the director continued. “You need to find the entire Easter egg for me to say, ‘Yes, you’ve found it.’ It’s there. It’s already been partially uncovered. You just need to find the whole thing.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.