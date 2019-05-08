Guardians of the Galaxy 3 May Feature High Evolutionary, Moondragon, and Lylla

It looks like the cosmic corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could soon increase in size exponentially. Not only do the Guardians of the Galaxy seemingly have a new member in Thor (Chris Hemsworth), but it appears Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may end up being chock full of cosmic fan-favorites.

In a tweet by @RogerWardell shared earlier this afternoon, the future addition of the High Evolutionary, Moondragon, and Lady Lylla were each teased. While the aforementioned Twitter account remains very mysterious, it should be noted that it previously had a string of Avengers: Endgame leaks last December that all ended up correct in some shape, way, or form.

Rocket’s creator is the High Evolutionary, Drax is in for a big surprise when he discovers his daughter is alive. Rocket also gets a love interest in the form of Lylla. Nebula and Star Lord will grow into closer friends. — Roger Wardell (@RogerWardell) May 8, 2019

As some have previously anticipated, it appears Rocket Raccoon‘s origin could be tweaked so that he’s one of the projects created by the High Evolutionary. Not only that, but James Gunn may end up tying up loose ends with one Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) Easter egg by introducing Lady Lylla, the otter that often times serves as Rocket’s love interest.

The tweet also suggests that Drax’s daughter wasn’t killed by Ronan (Lee Pace) after all. With the time that’s passed — plus a new five-year time jump — it’s completely reasonable to think that an adult Moondragon could be making her way into the scene in Guardians 3.

If all three of these characters are, in fact, set to debut in the Guardians threequel, the trilogy endcap is shaping up to be a massive cosmic affair. Though it was a passing reference in a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 post-credits scene, it’s expected the film will finally introduce Adam Warlock to the fray as well.

