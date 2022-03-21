Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Karen Gillan Shows Off Battle Damaged Nebula

Filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special continue in Atlanta, and Karen Gillan herself is now showing off one of the first looks of Nebula. In a new Instagram post Monday, Gillan shared an image in her full Nebula makeup, which makes it appear the character’s been put through the wringer in some shape, way, or form. Though Gillan is covering her mouth apparently to avoid spoilers, you can see the damage elsewhere on her head.

“I’m on around make up 170th application, but I appreciate the cake anyway,” Gillan said alongside the image. See a snapshot of it for yourself below.

“We read it in the same room together and then looked at each other, and we were in floods of tears,” Gillan previously tod Yahoo! Movies, adding the third movie is “so emotional.”

“You’re learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level,” she added. “I’m really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos.”

While other Guardians stars have said they’ll likely be done with the franchise after this flick, Gillan has said she’s not eager to move on from this role.

“I love my character so much. I’m sort of obsessed with her,” Gillan once told THR. “I just get such a kick out of playing a character that’s really removed from myself. But I also feel really emotionally invested in her through everything that she’s gone through with Thanos and all of that. So I would love to continue the journey of the character. I don’t know what that would really look like without James or Dave, but I really like playing her, so I’m not eager to finish.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

