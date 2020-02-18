Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Director Says There Were “Surprises” While Writing the Movie

Sooner or later, James Gunn will begin work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the film set to be a culmination of the current iteration of the beloved Marvel franchise. The filmmaker is currently working on the final days of production of The Suicide Squad and will begin official work on Guardians 3 sometime after the Warner Brothers flick is in the can. Despite the Suicide Squad follow-up currently being in production, the script for Guardians 3 was done well in advance. After all, it was expected to receive a 2020 release date at one point before the director’s initial dismissal from the project.

In fact, Gunn had the script completed years ago, long before Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame hit theaters. Though he’s gone on record saying he knew what was going to happen in the two Marvel Studios mega-blockbusters, Gunn revealed Monday night on Instagram that surprises still ended popping up during the development process.

“It’s [Guardians 3] pretty close to how I originally pictured it,” Gunn told a fan in his Instagram story. “There are always surprises along the way, however!”

As any other movie in the Marvel Studios stable, details for the flick are shrouded in layers of secrecy. According to Guardians star Karen Gillan — someone who’s said they’ve read the script — the threequel is the best of the trilogy.

“I don’t know exactly,” the Jumanji star said in December. “I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are streaming on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date. Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6,th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

