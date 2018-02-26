‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Scene Shows How Team Will Communicate With Avengers

The Guardians of the Galaxy may take residence out in space, but they won’t have any trouble communicating with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes when they finally cross paths in Avengers: Infinity War.

Last summer, Guardians director James Gunn revealed that his team of galactic heroes will be able to talk with the Avengers because each of them has a translator embedded in their necks, allowing them to hear and be understood in different languages. While this isn’t exactly new information, Gunn responded to a fan on Twitter and explained that the first movie actually showed that these translators were always a part of the team’s design.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In one scene in the original Guardians of the Galaxy, these translators were revealed, answering the questions about communication from the very beginning.

“If you look closely at their X-rays in Vol 1 you’ll see they have translator implants that allow them to understand and be understood by others speaking languages programmed into the translators,” Gunn wrote in a tweet.

If you look closely at their X-rays in Vol 1 you’ll see they have translator implants that allow them to understand and be understood by others speaking languages programmed into the translators. https://t.co/oMgf5NoCrJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

The scene in question takes place in the beginning of the film, when Peter Quill, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot are all arrested by the Nova Corps. Each character is put in front of an x-ray to as the Nova Corps explain who they are. As you can see below, Peter’s description mentions his translator.

This small detail allows Infinity War, and pretty much every subsequent Marvel cosmic film, from being held back by any kind of communication barrier. Fortunately, this means that Peter and his band of misfits will be able to jump right into the action when the time comes.

The Guardians and Avengers will join forces on May 4 when Infinity War hits theaters. The action will conclude on May 3, 2019, when Avengers 4 is scheduled to be released. Beyond that, James Gunn and the Guardians are slated for a third movie in 2020.