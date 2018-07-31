‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Star Dave Bautista Lands New Movie

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has landed his next big cinematic outing in the form of the upcoming action-comedy My Spy.

In My Spy, Bautista will play a “hardened CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to surveil her family,” according to THR. It is directed by Get Smart and Fifty First Dates director Peter Segal, coming from STX Films. Segal has also helmed Tommy Boy, Anger Management, The Longest Yard, and Grudge Match.

My Spy is writen by Jon and Erich Hoeber, who previously penned Battleship, RED, and Whiteout.

My Spy joins a list of original films from STX, including Mile 22, The Happytime Murders, Peppermint, Second Act, and Uglydolls. As revealed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the studio is priding itself on several gritty films based on wholly original properties. Previously, major talent has joined the studio for projects such as Melissa McCarthy, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Statham, and Norman Reedus.

Bautista is best known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in a pair of Guardians of the Galaxy films and Avengers: Infinity War. Coming up, he will reprise the part in Avengers 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The former WWE Superstar has also appeared in Spectre, Hotel Artemis, and Blade Runner 2049.

Bautista is currently leading the #IStandWithJamesGunn charge on social media, trying to get the Guardians of the Galaxy director who was recently fired when conrtroversial old tweets surfaced reinstated for the franchise’s third (and expected to be final) film with Marvel Studios.

My Spy does not yet have a release date.