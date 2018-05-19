‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director Congratulates ‘Deadpool 2’ with Grootpool

The whole Marvel family is thrilled with Deadpool 2’s success, especially Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who celebrated with the introduction of Grootpool!

The Guardians director took congratulated Deadpool 2’s Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese, and Morena Baccarin for an estimated $130 million and up opening weekend with the best thing since sliced bread…Grootpool. Yep, Baby Groot gets a Deadpool-styled makeover, complete with a Wade Wilson themed pot, and it’s glorious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Enormous congrats to @VancityReynolds, @DavidMLeitch, @RhettReese, @missmorenab & company on Deadpool 2 opening to what looks like over $130 million this weekend. Keep the fun stuff coming!”

Enormous congrats to @VancityReynolds, @DavidMLeitch, @RhettReese, @missmorenab & company on Deadpool 2 opening to what looks like over $130 million this weekend. Keep the fun stuff coming! pic.twitter.com/gRk3MGFmkA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 19, 2018

So, who else really wants Funko to team up with Marvel and get this turned into a POP figure? Can’t be the only one right? Also, a nice touch is that evidently, Groot painted himself red, as the paintbrush in his hand seems to indicate. No word on if he likes chimichangas as much as the original Deadpool, but Wade could sure learn a dance move or two from the lovable Guardian.

You can check out the image above.

The original Deadpool brought in $132.4 million on its opening weekend, and Deadpool 2 is expected to surpass it with a $138 million dollar opening.

The official description can be found below…and it will tell you absolutely nothing about the plot… so no spoilers to worry about.

“After surviving a near-fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Ryan Reynolds stars as Deadpool, and is joined by Josh Brolin (Cable), Zazie Beetz (Domino), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa) Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) T.J. Miller (Weasel), Terry Crews (Bedlam), Julian Dennison (Russell/Firefist), Lewis Tan (Shatterstar), Bill Skarsgard (Zeitgeist), and Shioli Kutsuna (Surge).

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.