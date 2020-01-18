Guardians of the Galaxy Director Shares Heartwarming Birthday Message for Dave Bautista, Throws Shade at Chris Pratt

Happy Birthday, Dave Bautista! January 18th marks the 51st birthday of the wrestler turned actor who is best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many people have been sending well wishes to Bautista in honor of his special day, including some of his Marvel co-workers. James Gunn, who directed Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, took to Twitter and Instagram to honor Bautista and managed to include a hilarious dig at another Guardians star: Chris Pratt.

“Happy Birthday to @DaveBautista, a guy I’m lucky to be sharing my Guardians journey with, and the best friend a guy could have. Love you, buddy! ❤️ PS Who’s that dude photobombing our special moment?,” Gunn jokingly captioned the photo, which featured him with Bautista and Pratt.

The actors have yet to comment on the posts, but we’re willing to bet Pratt will eventually chime in with a comeback. Here’s the original tweet:

Happy Birthday to @DaveBautista, a guy I’m lucky to be sharing my Guardians journey with, and the best friend a guy could have. Love you, buddy! ❤️ PS Who’s that dude photobombing our special moment? pic.twitter.com/Nvml3bCsSb — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 18, 2020

Many people commented on the photo:

“I think it’s Chris Evans…. Or maybe Chris Hemsworth,” @Welshy_G joked.

“Whose green nails are those? Somebody got cut out of that pic,” @TiffLovesMarvel pointed out.

“Get Dave in the DCEU for his birthday, James,” @isystematic_ suggested.

