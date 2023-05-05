Guardians of the Galaxy Director Reacts to Kevin Bacon's Interest in Appearing in the Franchise

✖

This month, Marvel fans finally learned the release date for the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will see the return of director James Gunn as well as the movie's cast. While Gunn has teased that the movie's script is complete, there has been no word on new characters or actors. However, there is one star who would like to be a part of the franchise and that's Kevin Bacon. While speaking with Esquire, Bacon was asked if he'd be interested in making a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "Listen, I love the idea. I would love to be part of that," Bacon replied. The answer has caught the attention of Gunn, who took to Twitter to share a story about meeting Bacon.

"I met Kevin as a very young man in New York City at a screening. 'You’re my favorite actor,' I told him, 'Along with Mr. Peter Falk.' He told me he took that as a very high compliment. Loved working with him on SUPER & can’t wait till we can work together again," Gunn wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

I met Kevin as a very young man in New York City at a screening. “You’re my favorite actor,” I told him, “Along with Mr. Peter Falk.” He told me he took that as a very high compliment. Loved working with him on SUPER & can’t wait till we can work together again. https://t.co/iDvqPTDEN8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 20, 2021

During his Esquire interview, Bacon talked about the MCU's running Footloose gag. "When I saw Guardians of the Galaxy, I went to see it having no idea that I was discussed," Bacon shared with a laugh. "It was an afternoon in New York, I was on 67th Street and went by myself, as I often do... I was like, 'Holy sh*t. They're talking about me. Are you guys getting this?'"

In addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Gunn also recently directed The Suicide Squad for DC, which is being released in August. During a recent chat with Den of Geek, Gunn compared the two comic book teams. "I think you know from the beginning of the first Guardians that most likely, in his heart, Peter Quill is good, Gamora is good, Rocket is good, Drax is good," Gunn explained. He added about The Suicide Squad, "some are not good people. They’re bad people. It’s less sentimental in that way. King Shark is much less sentimental than Groot."

Would you like to see Kevin Bacon cameo in the MCU? Tell us in the comments!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on May 5, 2023.