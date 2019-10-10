Guardians of the Galaxy Fan Points Out How Rocket Is Superior to Star-Lord After Avengers: Endgame

Rocket Raccoon has had quite the journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his introduction in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Heading into whatever the third film in the trilogy holds for the group, Rocket has the leg up on Peter Quill in one surprising category. An observation posted on Reddit made note of this bizarre fact this week. The team is mostly back together after the climactic final battle near the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Now, they are probably going off into space to look for that past version of Gamora that is roaming around somewhere. But, something else important happened in Endgame, five years passed without the other Guardians (except Nebula) being around to see any of that time go by. One fan astutely pointed out, that means that Rocket now gets to be the de-facto expert on everything that happened on Earth with regards to pop culture during that span.

Star Lord and the sentient raccoon have butted heads multiple times throughout the movies. Honestly, who hasn’t had a row with Quill over some part of his “leadership” throughout this franchise. But, if people were even still focused on making art after the Snap fundamentally altered life on the planet as we know it, Rocket knows all about it. Maybe the two will have plenty of time to compare notes as they travel the galaxy looking for the missing piece of their team.

Speaking of time passing, not a day goes by without someone asking James Gunn when the next Guardians adventure will be coming to theaters. The director is busy with The Suicide Squad at the moment, but he took some time over the summer to answer that question on Instagram. Most fans realize that they are in for a wait before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will materialize. He’s totally focused on finishing The Suicide Squad at the moment.

“We’re kind of figuring that out now,” Gunn said in an interview earlier this year. “I think it’s going to be a little bit, but I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun. But I don’t know for sure when that’s going to be, but it’s definitely coming.”

That would presumably give everyone’s favorite band of misfits to talk about the strange music and movies that took place in those five years. So, fans got to sit tight until the next helping comes. Maybe Thor has opinions on pop music that we’ve never heard. Nobody knows if he will be along for the ride next time either. All that’s left is to wait and see what Gunn is planning to finish off the trilogy.

The Suicide Squad is set to premiere on August 6, 2021.

