‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Doesn’t Think Spoilers Ruin Good Movies

There’s a lot of discussion and anger surrounding the idea of spoilers for films these days, but the director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, thinks maybe it isn’t as big a deal as some people make it out to be.

On Twitter, Gunn stated that while he doesn’t think people should spoil movies for other fans, he also doesn’t believe spoilers ruin a movie, at least not if that movie is any good.

“If a movie can be ruined by spoilers, it’s not a good movie,” Gunn tweeted. “I’m opposed to spoiling things for folks, but studies show knowing spoilers only very slightly affects the viewer’s pleasure, if at all (and sometimes increases the pleasure of a well-crafted film).”

And in case anyone was wondering, Gunn also provided a link to the study he was talking about.

Again, Gunn isn’t saying that people should purposely go around spoiling movies for people, calling people who do such things “assholes,” but he doesn’t think spoilers are the “end all, be all” of the conversation around a movie. From his own experience, Gunn recalls seeing and loving Fight Club despite knowing the twist going in.

Gunn is hard at work on the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film enters pre-production very soon. Gunn has stated that the film will take place after the fourth Avengers movie and that it will be something different from the two Guardians movies that have come before.

“It’s very, very, very different,” Gunn said. “Very different, but I won’t say how! You’ll have to wait to see the movie, it’s a long time away.

Some of the stars of the film have provided some minor and pretty obvious spoilers for that film and the fourth Avengers movie by ensuring fans that they will return.

“I got a lot of texts saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re dead, your character is dead,’” said Dave Bautista, whose character Drax disappeared after Thanos’ snap during Avengers: Infinity War. “They were really like heartbroken and I was like, ‘I’m gonna be in [Avengers 4]. I’m gonna be in Guardians 3.’ I don’t know how they’re bringing me back, yeah, but somehow I’m going to make it because, as far as I know, I am going to be in Guardians 3, so I have to be back.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in 2020.

