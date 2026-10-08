Marvel Confirms Three Sequels to Its Most Underrated Series, And They’ll Expand the Mythology in Big Ways

Marvel Studios’ TV show offerings were starting to look grim, that is, specifically on the live-action side of things. Daredevil: Born Again is officially coming to an end next year, and VisionQuest will be the conclusion of the WandaVision trilogy. Even with all these endings in mind, the animation side of Marvel’s TV equation appears to be chugging along. Not only is X-Men ’97 moving ahead with even more seasons, but the show remains one of their most popular releases in the entire MCU when accounting for critical reception. Straight from New York Comic Con, though, Marvel has confirmed another animated series officially has new life, and it’s taking a surprising form.

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Marvel Zombies may have started as a one-off storyline in the Marvel’s What If…? TV series, but it grew into its own narrative last year when it arrived with six hyper-gory and disturbing episodes. Across the series, Avengers were disembowelled and even annihilated to smithereens, but it all ended on a cliffhanger that left fans wanting more. Now, Marvel has confirmed how the show will continue, with three sequels officially announced for Marvel Zombies, with the first arriving in 2027 and the others following in each year after that.

Marvel Zombies Sequels Confirmed With Three Spinoffs

Marvel has confirmed that the Marvel Zombies universe will continue with three specials that will continue to tell the tale of this alternate reality. Starting in 2027, they’ll debut Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier. As fans may recall, the original “Marvel Zombies” episode of What If…? included Bucky Barnes in a major role, but it’s noteworthy that he didn’t die on screen in that episode; he was simply thrown a great distance by Wanda Maximoff. In theory, this special could reveal his fate and how he continues to survive the apocalypse.

“So Marvel Zombies was a big hit last year. We’re so excited about it. We love this show,” Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel TV, revealed at New York Comic Con. “And Bryan Andrews, the director of Marvel Zombies, who’s also directing some of my favorite episodes of What If?, is back for three more Marvel Zombies in 2027, 2028, and 2029, starting with, in Halloween 2027, Marvel Zombies The Winter Soldier. This is going to talk about Bucky, where he’s been during the adventure from last year, and has some real big surprises in it.”

The second of these specials will be Marvel Zombies: The Fist of Khonshu, arriving around Halloween 2028. The Marvel Zombies TV series previously made headlines by revealing that the Moon Knight of this universe wouldn’t be Marc Spector, but instead was Blade, and he even had Mahershala Ali’s likeness (back when it was thought he’d still appear as the character on the big screen). As fans may recall, Blade had an epic death in the Marvel Zombies season finale, and we can only guess who will take his place in The Fist of Khonshu.

Finally, the last will be Marvel Zombies: The Last Guardian arriving around Halloween 2029. Regarding the special, Winderbaum teased: “I won’t tell you who The Last Guardian is, but it’s very, very exciting.” It’s worth noting that at least two of the five Guardians of the Galaxy are confirmed dead in the events of Marvel Zombies, meaning it can’t be Rocket or Groot. That leaves the likes of Drax, Gamora, and Star-Lord as potential candidates, or perhaps even a more out-of-left-field pick like Kraglin. We’ll know the answer in…three years!

What do you think? Are you bummed we’re not getting a Marvel Zombies Season 2 that answers that cliffhanger? Or are these three expansions good enough? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.