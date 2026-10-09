First Reactions to VisionQuest Have Arrived, & They Reveal a Marvel First

In just under one week, the MCU’s next TV show, VisionQuest, will debut on Disney+, finally revealing what the end of will comprise—before that, though, early reactions are already being shared online. VisionQuest centers on Vision in the aftermath of Westview, as he tries to make sense of his incredibly complicated identity. As the trailer has already revealed, this exploration will involve none other than the main villain of Avengers: Age of Ultron, the titular Ultron, and Vision’s son, Tommy. The teasers have suggested that this trio will actually be taking on a grandfather, father, and son dynamic, which is sure to be interesting, particularly when it comes to Ultron. In addition to that, many are hoping that the series will provide some sort of closure for the entire Maximoff family, whether that’s a full reunion or otherwise.

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That’s a tall order for a show, not to mention the fact that Wanda continues to be one of the most popular characters in the MCU, and many fans are still rather frustrated over her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which no doubt means even more sensitivity around the series. All of that, combined with the fact that this will be the MCU’s last release ahead of the massive blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday, means that the stakes are incredibly high for VisionQuest, and while the general public still hasn’t seen the show, early reactions are finally pouring in—and they suggest that the series has actually pulled off an incredible accomplishment.

VisionQuest Is Being Compared to Both Loki and WandaVision

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While there will always be debate when it comes to the best of any franchise, whether that’s movies or TV shows, the general consensus seems to be that both Loki and WandaVision are among the best MCU TV shows, if not the single best overall. It is therefore incredibly impressive that in responses to either the first episode of VisionQuest, which was just shown at New York Comic Con, or early episodes made available to various critics and creators, the series is largely being described as living up to WandaVision and being just as good as Loki. One X post states, “The writing is on par with WandaVision,” and another post says, “VisionQuest is a fantastic sequel to WandaVision.” Yet another X post refers to VisionQuest as “easily one of Marvel’s best shows – up there with Wonder Man and Loki.”

Clearly, at least based on these posts, those who have seen the show are loving it and are giving it the kind of praise that really hasn’t happened in the MCU since WandaVision and Loki, at least when it comes to shows. Now it just remains to be seen whether general audiences agree with these early reactions. The VisionQuest release schedule means that, even with the show debuting next week, it will be several weeks before we learn the answer to that question. Even so, though, these early responses suggest that the series is very promising—which is exactly what the MCU needs right now.

Are you excited for VisionQuest, or do you think it won’t live up to the hype? Share your thoughts in the comments below.