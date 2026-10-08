The Surprising Reason Samuel L. Jackson Became the MCU’s Nick Fury Involved Replacing a TV Icon

No matter what their thoughts are on the specific projects in the MCU, most Marvel fans can agree on one thing: the casting is almost always right on target. Looking back on the major players throughout the films, the MCU has offered a solid balance of familiar faces and rising stars. More often than not, Marvel has served as a launchpad for burgeoning talent to really go mainstream. But that approach doesn’t always apply to every role. In certain instances, the material needs a steady hand with decades of audience goodwill to effectively ground a character, especially if they are meant to serve as an authority figure for the core heroes.

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To that end, it’s now hard to imagine anyone but Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Not only is the character the first surprise cameo fans encounter in the MCU. He also serves as the architect that unites such heroes as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Without Fury’s vision, the Avengers and, by extension, the entire MCU would look entirely different. So it’s wild to consider just how Jackson won the role as Fury and the actor he displaced as the eye-patched face of SHIELD.

Marvel Promised the Role of Nick Fury to This TV Veteran in the Late 1990s

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If things had gone down differently, David Hasselhoff — star of TV’s Knight Rider and Baywatch — could very well have been Nick Fury to MCU fans. The actor was actually the first to bring the character to live-action as the star of the 1998 TV movie Nick Fury: Agent of SHIELD. The project was intended to be the backdoor pilot for an espionage-laden TV series that never came to fruition. And according to the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, Hasselhoff recounted how Marvel executives promised him a long future as Nick Fury.

Here’s the trailer for Nick Fury: Agent of SHIELD:

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“Nick Fury was written to be tongue-in-cheek, and he had a cigar in his mouth, he was a tough guy. He was cool,” Hasselhoff says in the book. “Stan Lee said, ‘You’re the ultimate Nick Fury.’ [Executive producer and then-chief creative officer of Marvel] Avi Arad, when [Toy Biz took over Marvel], said, ‘Don’t worry, you’re going to be Nick Fury forever’, and they lied.” Hasselhoff did eventually get to join the MCU in a brief cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, appropriately enough, as “The Form of David Hasselhoff.” In the scene, Kurt Russell’s Ego lashes out at Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, expressing frustration over finding the right form to suit him and briefly becomes Hasselhoff.

How Samuel L. Jackson Wound Up Playing Nick Fury for Nearly 20 Years

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As surprising as the oft-forgotten casting of Hasselhoff as Fury is, it’s even more baffling how Jackson wound up becoming the MCU’s version of the character. When writer Mark Millar and artist Bryan Hitch revisioned Nick Fury for The Ultimates in the early 2000s, his likeness was specifically based on Jackson. This was a surprise of the actor himself, who is famously a comic book fan. According to MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, Hitch recalls how the actor’s representation inquired about whether they should sue Marvel for likeness rights. But the company countered with a different solution: if Fury ever appeared in movies, Jackson would play him.

At the time, the MCU was nothing but a glimmer in Kevin Feige’s eyes. So from a business standpoint, it makes sense why Marvel would quickly make such an offer, one they probably wouldn’t even have to honor. Given that Marvel had filed for bankruptcy in 1996, the company wasn’t exactly en route to becoming the game-changing entertainment brand it is now. So when Iron Man happened, Jackson was already on board. Since then, he’s gone on to play the role in 12 Marvel movies and 4 TV shows, most recently voicing the character in a 2025 episode of animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Still, with the multiverse in the mix, could Hasselhoff reprise his Nick Fury for a cameo? Let us know in the comments if you hope to see Jackson and Hasselhoff’s respective Furys share the screen!