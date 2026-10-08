X-Men ’97 Season 3 Footage Confirms More Mutants, And A Major Marvel Plot Point Will Happen

A major criticism about the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years has been an inconsistent quality metric. Though some films have been major critical hits (or set box office records like Spider-Man: Brand New Day), the quality has faltered in some areas. There’s one place where Marvel’s quality has not gone off the rails and has, in fact, been at almost perfect levels, and it’s in the animated revival series X-Men ’97. Season 1 of the series premiered to a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Season 2 arrived just a few points lower at 97%. The future looks bright for X-Men ’97, and new footage has arrived.

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Straight from New York Comic Con, Marvel Television debuted X-Men ’97 Season 3 footage to the public, which not only included some new teases but also confirmed the arrival of more characters. The return of the Brotherhood of Mutants has been a piece of X-Men lore that we already knew would take center stage in Season 3, but the NYCC footage today also included the reveal that characters like Namor, She-Hulk, and even Deadpool will appear in the show. Furthermore, wedding bells were heard, as the marriage of Gambit and Rogue was teased.

As Marvel fans know, X-Men ’97 is proving to be the golden child for Marvel Studios right now, and Season 3 is far from the end. The next batch of episodes is scheduled to premiere in 2027, with plans for Season 4 already well underway. “We’re hard at work on the third season, and it’s incredible,” Brad Winderbaum teased at Marvel’s NYCC panel. “I mean, I’m actually getting choked up thinking about one of the episodes right now.”

The death of Magneto in X-Men ’97 Season 2 means that the reformed Brotherhood will have a new leader, already confirmed to be Mystique. It remains to be seen what other mutants might also join her in this new crusade, but classics like Blob, Pyro, and Toad, plus Avalanche and Surge, are already confirmed. X-Men ’97 supervising producer Jake Castorena already teased to ComicBook that deep-cut cameos will happen in the new season, so place your bets now.

Another detail from today’s footage worth examining is the inclusion of Deadpool and She-Hulk. In the scene, the two heroes appear at the wedding of Gambit and Rogue. Previous episodes of X-Men ’97 that have included major cameos like these would normally reveal that they were actually Morph taking on their form, but if both characters are there, and Morph no doubt has a place in the wedding, the two might actually be making an appearance. Marvel fans also know that no X-Men wedding ever happens in a vacuum, so expect some kind of trouble to go down when that episode hits next year.