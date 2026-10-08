Luke Cage Uncovers a Dangerous Conspiracy in New “Truth to Power” Marvel Crime Novel (& We Have an Exclusive Excerpt)

Luke Cage is one of Marvel’s most interesting characters. Marvel’s first African American superhero, over the years he’s not only a powerful figure with superhuman strength and unbreakable skin, but he’s served on numerous heroic teams including the Avengers, he’s a husband and father, and he’s even worked as a private investigator alongside his wife, Jessica Jones. Long a comics a favorite, the character grew in popularity thanks to Netflix’s Luke Cage series and now fans of Harlem’s unbreakable hero are getting an all-new original story, one that takes him far from the streets of New York to rural Virginia — and ComicBook has an exclusive excerpt.

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Heading to bookstores on October 13th from Hyperion Avenue is Truth To Power: A Luke Cage Marvel Crime Novel. Written by New York Times bestselling author S.A. Cosby, the story brings Cosby’s hard-edged Southern noir to the Marvel Universe in a blend of superhero novel, murder mystery, and gritty Southern crime thriller. It’s a perfect story for Luke Cage fans: a story about ordinary people, family, race, justice, complicated morality, vengeance, and perhaps most importantly the dangerous space between what’s right and what’s legal.

A Death In The Family Turns Into a Larger Conspiracy in Truth to Power

In, Truth to Power: A Luke Cage Crime Novel, Luke heads from Harlem to the fictional town of Majestic, Virginia after his cousin is found dead under suspicious circumstances. However, when looking into his cousin’s death in a personal search for answers, a much larger conspiracy comes into focus that involves advanced cybernetics, vulnerable residents, corrupt authority figures, and a hatred that threatens to spread far beyond the rural town. In the exclusive excerpt from the novel, you get a sense of how personal things really are for Luke — and how the death of his cousin impacts him. Check it out below.

Later, Luke was standing on the porch as the moon rose from behind the pines and cast a pale light down across the front yard. Crickets serenaded their loved ones as a few frogs bleated, adding their voices to the nightly chorus. Different constellations danced across the night sky as Luke studied them. Growing up in the city he’d never been that interested in stars, probably because he couldn’t usually see them. Jessica liked astronomy. She liked to say it was a hobby and a professional skill. “If I’m ever lost without GPS on a case I can just navigate by the stars,” she’d said a little cryptically when he told her he was going south for a bit. “Or you can just jump really, really far and find your way home,” Luke had said to lighten the mood. Then she’d punched him in the shoulder. That punch stung a little but he could take it. He could take anything she threw at him except her tears. He hated to see her cry. Lately it seemed like she was crying all the time and he couldn’t figure out why. Technically she was the detective, but this was a mystery he wanted to solve, because he didn’t want to lose her. There it was. That was the crux of the issue, wasn’t it? He was afraid he was losing her. That was why he kept avoiding her conversations. Raymond stepped out onto the porch. “You don’t have to come with me,” Luke said, but was thinking, Can’t lose you too. “Rashon was—is—my brother. You trying to make it right, I wanna be in on it,” Raymond said. “Okay, we just gonna ask some questions. Not looking to jam anybody up,” Luke said. “Yeah, just gonna go and ask Tory some questions.” “Hey, I mean it. We not going out to bust heads, okay?”

As you can see in the excerpt, we get a sense for how personal finding out the truth is going to be for Luke. For Cosby, he previously told Marvel.com that writing Truth to Power revealed to him how Luke may be bulletproof but is still broken — but heals himself with community.

“Even though I grew up in the South, Luke Cage was a character that always spoke to me as a Black kid,” Cosby said. “Because bullets couldn’t hurt him, he spoke with a fearlessness that I admired. But as I delved into Luke while writing the novel, I realized how, in many ways, Luke is broken but finds people to help him heal himself.”

Truth to Power: A Luke Cage Marvel Crime Novel Is Just the Latest in the Marvel Crime Series

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If Truth to Power: A Luke Cage Marvel Crime Novel sounds intriguing, just know that it’s not the only crime novel staring Marvel heroes you can check out. There is also Breaking the Dark: A Jessica Jones Marvel Crime Story by Lisa Jewell and Enemy of my Enemy: A Daredevil Marvel Crime Story by Alex Segura. Each story builds on one another — but don’t worry. You don’t need to do homework to uncover a conspiracy with Luke Cage. Each book also functions as a standalone story, and they’re great even if you’re not familiar with everything in the comics.

Truth to Power: A Luke Cage Marvel Crime Novel by S.A. Cosby goes on sale October 13th. As for where to find Luke Cage next, the character is set to appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.