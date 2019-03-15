‘Doctor Strange’ Director Scott Derrickson Welcomes Back James Gunn

Social media erupted on Friday afternoon following the news that Disney and Marvel Studios had made the decision to rehire James Gunn as the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. After firing him for offensive, decade-old tweets last July, Disney met with Gunn on several occasions and determined that he had taken the right steps and was indeed the man to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In the aftermath of Disney’s change of heart, several of Gunn’s peers took to Twitter to congratulate him, and welcome him back to Marvel with open arms.

Scott Derrickson, known best as the director of the first (and soon to be second) Doctor Strange film, was one of the first Marvel Studios filmmakers to hop on social media and express his excitement for Gunn’s return.

After hearing the news, Derrickson simply tweeted the initial story with the caption, “GLORY HALLALUJA.”

G L O R Y H A L L E L U J A https://t.co/Yex7f34DO2 — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 15, 2019

Many of the directors at Marvel Studios have formed a close friendship over the last decade. Derrickson, Peyton Reed, Taika Waititi, and others have all been very open about their adoration and respect for Gunn in recent years, especially following the news that he had been fired.

Also commenting on Disney’s latest decision was Gunn himself. The filmmaker had essentially disappeared from Twitter following his removal from Marvel last July, but returned today with a message of gratitude for all those who had supported him through the process.

“I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months,” Gunn wrote in a note that was shared to Twitter. “I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney’s decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.”

Gunn will begin production on The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers and DC later this year. Once that project has been completed, Gunn will return to Marvel to work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though he has already written the film’s script.

