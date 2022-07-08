Guardians of the Galaxy, Jane Foster and More Featured in New Thor: Love and Thunder Photos

Marvel fans are counting down the weeks until Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters (tickets are on sale now) and a few new images are now available to continue building the hype. The images, released via Total Film, feature Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, now the Mighty Thor, and Guardians of the Galaxy members Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) helping Thor with... something. While Thor will spend some time with the Guardians in the film, on a sort of sabbatical after Avengers: Endgame, we know from Tessa Thompson that Valkyrie won't be spending any screentime with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

"I just came to set to watch, because I wasn't in any of the Guardian stuff and I don't remember which of them said it to me, but someone asked me, 'Is it always like this?' I was like, 'Yes, it is...'" Thompson told Fandango. "I think what you were saying Taika. I think it's like... we're used to a certain level of chaos. Like existing in a certain level of chaos because there's always like the version that's on the page and then... we throw that out and do a bunch... that we know probably... 95% of it will never get to be in the film, but you do it for the 5% that can live there."

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

As seen in the photo, Thor: Love and Thunder brings Portman back as Jane, but now she's wielding the cracked hammer Mjolnir, which grants her the power of Thor. This change comes as something of a shock to Thor Odinson.

"It's been about eight years," director Taika Waititi previously told Empire Magazine. "She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mindfuck for Thor. I didn't know we were going to use the storyline of the Mighty Thor character until we started working out the actual story. I was writing and it was like, 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?' You don't want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who's walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor's flying around, she's left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When's he going to be back?' That's boring. You want her to be part of the adventure."

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

According to Marvel Studios' official film synopsis, "Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum are producing. Are you getting your movie tickets early? Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.