Thor: Love and Thunder Tickets Now on Sale

As previously rumored, as of today, Marvel fans can buy their tickets to see Thor: Love and Thunder, which may be the shortest Marvel Studios movie in years, in theaters. Disney previously released the full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder and the film's first clip arrived at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Thor: Love and Thunder brings back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, but in this film she's wielding the cracked hammer Mjolnir, which grants her the power of Thor. This change comes as something of a shock to her old love, Thor Odinson.

"It's been about eight years," director Taika Waititi previously told Empire Magazine. "She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mindfuck for Thor. I didn't know we were going to use the storyline of the Mighty Thor character until we started working out the actual story. I was writing and it was like, 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?' You don't want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who's walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor's flying around, she's left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When's he going to be back?' That's boring. You want her to be part of the adventure."

According to Marvel Studios' official film synopsis, "Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum are producing. Are you getting your movie tickets early? Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.