Guardians of the Galaxy Star Pom Klementieff Says It Was Her Dream to Be in the X-Men

Before Pom Klementieff assumed the role of Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor originally dreamt of playing a much different character, in a much different world. In a recent interview with Variety, Klementieff reveals she had originally wanted to be a part of the X-Men. Of course, the X-Men weren’t part of the MCU at the time she boarded Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but that didn’t stop the actor from keeping her eyes on the prize.

“My dream was to be in X-Men,” she told the magazine. “It was my dream. I remember seeing Storm, Halle Berry. I was like ‘F—, I want to do that.’ She was like me. She was mixed. I’m Korean, Russian, and French. So I wanted to be in X-Men.”

To date, Klementieff has appeared as the space-faring Mantis is three movies — her debut in Vol. 2 and both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. With the actor all but guaranteed to be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, she still has at least a few years in the MCU — if not substantially more in a post-Vol. 3 world.

Though she may not be able to play a member of the X-Men, she very well could appear alongside some of them since the Disney and Fox merger officially closed earlier this year. Rumors have long suggested of various Fox-based projects in the works, but more recent scoops suggest the earliest we’ll see an X-Men property — or Fantastic Four, for that matter — will be 2022, if not much later.

Avengers: Endgame continues its theatrical release and is also available wherever movies are sold.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

