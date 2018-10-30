‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: Star-Lord Almost Looked Much Closer to Marvel Comics Version

He’s the part-Celestial we’ve all come to know and love, and prior to his debut in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) nearly had a much more comic-accurate look.

Thanks to concept art that recently surfaced online, there has been artwork circulated that showed Quill in his comic-accurate blue uniform with a lighter trim. Not only that, the artwork also shows Quill with his trademark helmet in addition to a facemask we’ve seen him wear in both Guardians flicks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What StarLord almost looked like!” Charlie Wen, co-head of visual development at Marvel Studios tweeted with the artwork. “I created this to give us (@MarvelStudios) a version closer to his comicbook origins.”

And Wen’s right about the comic book portrayal; the look is nearly identical to the costume Star-Lord started wearing in the Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning era of cosmic tales.

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Star-Lord is a character that might be in hot water — depending on how you look at the Gauntlet debacle, that is. Joe and Anthony Russo, however, stood by Quill’s actions in the blockbuster hit.

“I mean, look, he’s a character who’s gone through a lot of pain. He’s lost a lot of people in his life. He was kidnapped by pirates when he was 10 years old, raised by pirates, lost his mother, had to kill his father, and in the movie, the love of his life is taken from him,” Joe Russo told ET. “So if you can’t understand someone making a human choice like that, I don’t know if you understand humanity very well. But he is a flawed character, and that’s what’s so compelling about him.”

“That moment is very emotionally truthful, and I think that’s why we bought it in the moment and that’s why we loved it as a storytelling point, because it made him so vulnerable,” added Anthony Russo.

The Russos then on to explain how as directors, it’s important for them to portray characters the audience might find themselves empathizing with.

“And I think it’s important to have empathy in life as much as to have empathy for these characters,” Joe added. “If anything, for us, making challenging choices and flawed choices with the characters is a way for us to convey the notion that empathy is critical to living life properly.”

What do you think of Wen’s concept art? Do you think it was a missed opportunity for Quill to really look like his comic book counterpart? Let us know in the comments below!

Star-Lord is next set to appear in Avengers 4 next May. Avengers: Infinity War and both Guardians films are currently available on home media.