Marvel Teases The Resurrection Of Thanos In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

He’s only been dead for a couple of months but now, it appears Thanos will be resurrected this summer. Marvel released their June comic solicitations earlier today and when it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy, things are about to get a lot trickier for the protectors of the cosmos. Not only do they have to worry about the formation of the rogue Dark Guardians, but now one of the universe’s most dangerous villains is on the verge of making a comeback.

Dave Marquez’s cover for the issue — which can be found in its textless version below — shows the Guardians facing off against both the Dark Guardians and Thanos’ Black Order. Mysteriously absent from the cover is Hela, who’s been ordering the Black Order around in the absence of Thanos — although the solicitation itself confirms she’ll continue being a part of the title over the coming months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it stands now, Marvel’s cosmic heroes are heavily divided after the reading of Thanos’ will. In the wake of his murder in Infinity Wars, it was revealed that the Mad Titan implanted his consciousness in one of the heroes of Earth. After that was revealed, a certain group of the cosmic heroes — Nebula, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Starfox, Wraith, and Gladiator — admitted they didn’t want Thanos’ consciousness ravaging the stars once again so they’ve taken it upon themselves to start killing the heroes of Earth, starting with Thanos’ closest kin — Gamora.

Naturally, the good-natured Guardians couldn’t let this group of cosmic anti-heroes killed their friend and colleague, so that’s where the run currently stands as the new Guardians team — Star-Lord, Groot, Moondragon, Phyla-Vell, and Beta Ray Bill — tries balancing both the Dark Guardians and Black Order.

The full solicitation of Guardians of the Galaxy #6 is below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #6

DONNY CATES (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

MARVELS 25THTRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

• The Guardians of the Galaxy vs. the Dark Guardians vs. Hela and the Black Order!

• It’s all out chaos, and it’s about to get a whole lot worse…with the resurrection of Thanos!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Have you been keeping up with Cates and Shaw’s Guardians of the Galaxy run so far? If so, what are your thoughts on the first few issues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!