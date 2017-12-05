‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Is Now Available on Netflix

It’s finally time for Netflix to welcome the friggin’ Guardians of the Galaxy!

Months after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hit theaters around the world, the Marvel blockbuster film is now available to stream on Netflix. Just as the streaming service announced last month, the movie was added to its lineup as the clock struck midnight on the West Coast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This arrival is another chapter in the history between Marvel and Netflix over the past few years. The companies have partnered to produce original series like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Defenders and The Punisher. They’ve also had a deal to stream Marvel’s other films and shows, and they currently offer Agents of SHIELD, Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange.

Unfortunately, all of Marvel’s films might not stay on Netflix for very long. Disney, who owns Marvel, is set to launch its own streaming service at the beginning of 2019. Disney is expected to pull most of its titles from Netflix when its own service debuts.

Even if the Marvel movies do leave Netflix, it won’t be for quite a while. You’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the Guardians of the Galaxy before they’re gone.