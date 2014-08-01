Guardians Of The Galaxy: New Details Reportedly Reveal Sylvester Stallone’s Role

Warning: Potential spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 lie below! You have been warned!

If there is one thing that Marvel fans hate, it is a secret. Moviegoers have spent hours or even days sorting through films to figure out all of a hero's secrets. When movies are in-production, plenty of fans will stick around set to get information, and sleuths come out of the woodworks during press rounds. For Marvel's next movie, fans have been working around the clock to figure out just who Sylvester Stallone will be playing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. And, if one Italian site is correct, then the icon will be playing a classic character.

The website MoviesBook recently tweeted an except for an international press release for Guardians which shares some interesting information. The Italian document gives a rundown for casting information for the film, and its final line gives a nod to Kurt Russell and Stallone. The former is said to play Ego, a fact which fans have known for some time. But, when it comes to Stallone, the release writes that the actor will be playing a character named Stakar.

If that name sounds familiar to you, then it is because you are a big Guardians fan. In the comics, Stakar is better known by the title Starhawk, and he is a major player in the franchise. The cosmic being led to the formation of the Guardians in the 31st century, and he is the son of heroes Quasar and Kismet. Formerly a member of the Reavers of Arcturus, Starhawk is known as a sort of antihero who teamed up with his sister-turned-lover Aleta Ogord.

Looking at Stallone's profile and the ever-growing cosmic leanings of the MCU, it is not surprising to hear the actor is said to play this character. In the last week, a few reports have surfaced about the Guardian of the Galaxy tie-in junior novel, and the publication is said to reference the Ogord family by name.

And, what's more, the sequel originally operated under the working title "Guardians 3000." The series is an on-going one with Marvel which features the original superhero team line-up with Yondu, Major Victory, and Starhawk. Director James Gunn even said that at least one more Guardian from the comics would make an appearance in the sequel, so it seems like Starhawk is it.

Set to the backdrop of 'Awesome Mixtape #2,' Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is written and directed by James Gunn (Slither). The film marks the return of the original Guardians, including Chris Pratt (Jurassic World) as Peter Quill/Star-Lord; Zoe Saldana (Star Trek Into Darkness) as Gamora; Dave Bautista (Spectre) as Drax; Vin Diesel (Furious 7) as the voice of Groot; Bradley Cooper (American Sniper) as the voice of Rocket; Michael Rooker (Jumper) as Yondu; Karen Gillan (The Big Short) as Nebula; and Sean Gunn (Gilmore Girls) as Kraglin. New cast members include Pom Klementieff (Oldboy), Elizabeth Debicki (The Great Gatsby, Everest), Chris Sullivan (The Knick, The Drop) and Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight, The Thing).

MORE: Important Yondu Clue In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Trailer? / First Good Look At Taserface / James Gunn On Guardians of the Galaxy Working With The Avengers

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2017.