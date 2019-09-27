Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Fan Poster Imagines Zac Efron’s MCU Debut

We are still quite a ways away from the start of production on James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor that Disney Channel star Zac Efron might be making his Marvel Comics debut as Adam Warlock any less persistent. Originally started in May, the rumor has been persistent in part because nobody has explicitly denied it (which makes sense, given that the movie is not now, and cannot be anytime real soon, in production since Gunn is working on Warner Bros.’s The Suicide Squad at the moment). And so, of course, there has already been some fan art.

Efron has already appeared front and center in a piece by Bosslogic, which gave a look at how the popular fan-artist imagined Adam Warlock would look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This time around, user Spideyvegas is trying to approximate what they believe a movie poster might actually look like, with some pretty cool results (even if Efron’s Warlock is not the main focus). You can see it below.

The character of Adam Warlock has been teased for a while, and some fans figured he would show up in either Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame given his history in the comics as a guardians of the Infinity Stones after they were taken away from Thanos.

“We had a lot of pre-established characters and sometimes characters from the books, again, being a comic book fan, I don’t want to see a literal interpretation of a comic book I’ve read a hundred times because I don’t wanna go to a theater and know exactly what’s going to happen,” Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo shared when asked why Warlock as omitted from the movies. “For me, it kind of ruins the experience of going to a movie. And sometimes we’ll take the arcs that have been assigned to different characters in the books and reassign them to other characters. Or we’re just taking inspiration from the books and really deviating from the storyline, in which case, the characters aren’t applicable to what we’re trying to do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Warlock casting might still be year or more away as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 likely won’t go into production until sometime in 2020, at the earliest. Who do you think should play Adam Warlock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter!

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 didn’t make it to the Phase 4 Marvel slate, fans do have plenty to look forward to. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.