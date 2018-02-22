‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ to Reportedly Start Filming in Early 2019 in Atlanta

It sounds like Marvel Studios is already starting to gear up for their 2020 slate, and all signs point to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the leadoff film.

A new report from That Hashtag Show indicates that filming will begin on the third and final film of James Gunn‘s trilogy in early 2019, and the production will take place in a familiar location.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie is scheduled to premiere in May 2020, and that will give the studio a year and a half to complete shooting and get the effects wrapped up.

Marvel Studios tends to work well in advance, as That Hashtag Show’s report states. For example, the studio showed off concept art for Captain Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con in July, even though filming only just begun last month.

Gunn dove right in to the script for the new film shortly after the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and has maintained that his film works as a trilogy that will end the journey of the ragtag family defending the Marvel Cosmos.

The report states that pre-production work is already being done for Vol. 3 at Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Fayette County, Georgia. Much of Vol. 2 was filmed at the same location, much like many other Marvel Studios movies, so this is par for the course with regards to their productions. It’s unclear at this point if they’ll be taking part in any filming on location. Effects heavy movies like the Guardians franchise are mostly relegated to soundstage like Pinewood, though they do have some outdoor locations in their movies.

Gunn has teased a lot of developments for Vol. 3 without making any promises as to what it will actually include. He’s very much averse to spoilers, so he wouldn’t even promise the inclusion of Adam Warlock after teeing the character off in a post-credits scene for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Don’t expect to learn much more than what the director himself wants to reveal while the film is in production. But then once the film starts being marketed and spoilers are revealed through toys and other merchandise, all bets are off.

But before they team up for their last adventure, they have to survive the battle against Thanos and whatever comes after in Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers sequel. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4th.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 1st, 2020.

Are you excited for the last film in the popular Marve Studios trilogy? Let us know in the comments section!