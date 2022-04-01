Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn just dropped a set photo of Adam Warlock from Volume 3. Because today is April Fool’s Day, the filmmaker didn’t get a clean look at Will Poulter’s highly-anticipated Marvel character. It’s a bunch of colors swirling, but some enterprising photo editor is trying to work their magic right now. Fans just want to see any shred of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But, at this point, the hype will have to linger as the Holiday Special looms later this year. However, Gunn was not done teasing MCU fans on Friday. He also tweeted about the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction coming to Walt Disney World soon. The park is teasing a big reveal on Monday with a short clip. So, there is all kinds of fun in store for fans of the dysfunctional cosmic Marvel family this year. Check out the image down below.

Coulter previously spoke to Variety about his grand MCU debut. “I’m not really allowed to speak about the part,” he divulged. “Just given that it’s Marvel I’m sworn to secrecy. But [I’m] very, very grateful to, you know, be talking about something like Dopesick on one hand and talking about something – or, not talking about something – like Guardians on the other. But very, very grateful to be doing both.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1509975099558014979?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Gunn also had to address the reports when they first came down. “As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so…um…,” the director posted. “Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guys. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3.”

Fans had suspected that Warlock would be involved in Avengers: Infinity War. But, director Joe Russo had to clarify how they decided to navigate his presence in the movie.

“We had a lot of pre-established characters and sometimes characters from the books, again, being a comic book fan, I don’t want to see a literal interpretation of a comic book I’ve read a hundred times because I don’t wanna go to a theater and know exactly what’s going to happen,” Russo explained when Warlock’s omission came up. “For me, it kind of ruins the experience of going to a movie. And sometimes we’ll take the arcs that have been assigned to different characters in the books and reassign them to other characters. Or we’re just taking inspiration from the books and really deviating from the storyline, in which case, the characters aren’t applicable to what we’re trying to do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Are you excited for Warlock in Volume 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!