Could We See Mark Hamill in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?

Mark Hamill may have just been invited to explore a new galaxy that’s slightly less far, far away.

Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga, but one fan petitioned Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn on Twitter to add Hamill to cast of the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Gunn and Hamill are apparently already on friendly terms and both seemed amiable to the idea. Gunn told the fan who started the conversation, “I think [Hamill] lives around the corner from in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee.”

Hamill saw the Tweet and responded, “I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor. All the best.”

Gunn and Hamill continued to go back and forth and discuss sending contract information via direct message. You can see the exchange below.

Gunn has found places for some other big-name actors in his film, including casting Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet and Sylvester Stallone as Starhawk. With that in mind, it doesn’t seem like finding a role for a beloved actor like Mark Hamill would be too difficult.

Gunn will introduce at least one new character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and that’s Adam Warlock, who was teased in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Hamill probably isn’t a good fit for that role, as Gunn has stated previously that he’s looking for someone a bit younger.

“No, listen. I mean, I think [Matthew] McConaughey would be too old for the role,” Gunn explained. “Adam Warlock is basically a baby because he is just being born. I get a lot of people giving me a lot of ideas for Adam Warlock online, but that guy is 65-years-old! How is that going to be Adam Warlock; He’s a baby! I got David Bowie all the time before David passed.”

Rumor has it that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will begin filming in Atlanta in early 2019.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in 2020.

