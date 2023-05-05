Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Soundtrack Is Already Done

✖

The soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is already in the can according to James Gunn. Fans love asking the Marvel and DC director questions on social media, and he enjoys delivering the answers. When someone broached the topic of the music in the third adventure with the dysfunctional space family, Gunn had some really good news. If the soundtrack is sewed up, that means the script is in a nice place. Previous interviews with Variety had the director explain that he actually films scenes with those songs playing. So, you have to know not only where they all go, but also where they fit into the story. It’s all kind of different from how other projects do things. However, it works for Gunn and his team. The actors in the series clearly love the filmmaker’s tendencies and are chomping at the bit to get back out there and finish this trilogy strong. Check out Gunn’s tweet explaining it down below.

Soundtrack is finished. Movie starts shooting end of year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 13, 2021

The director actually talked to CinemaBlend about why these songs might not be in the exact order they are in the soundtrack as the movie back in 2017. Some Guardians fans picked up on this during the first two releases and wanted to know what the deal was.

"I think [it's] because the order they are in in the movie is different than the order that they work well," Gunn divulged. "As somebody who has put mixtapes together their whole life, the order of the songs in the movie doesn’t exactly work in the same way. So that’s why. When you’re putting songs together, there’s a flow to the way that the songs work together. And if you put them in the order in the movie, in winds up being too pop-y up front, and too dark on the back half. It gets a little darker as it goes on, especially Vol. 2."

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is also flying high on the streaming service as well. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes Black Widow in theatres on July 9th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on Sep 3rd, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Are you psyched for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know in the comments.