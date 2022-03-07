Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Zoe Saldana Wants More of Gamora’s Origin

Over the past few years, general audiences have fallen in love with the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, thanks in part to their blockbuster film appearances within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most buzzed-about characters within that team’s roster is Gamora (Zoe Saldana), the adopted daughter of Thanos who has paved a new story for herself. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on the horizon, and Gamora left on interesting footing after the events of Avengers: Endgame, there’s a lot of speculation about what stories will be told for Gamora in the future. In a recent interview with Jake’s Takes, Saldana revealed that she’d love to see the history of Gamora and her home planet, the Zen-Whoberis, further explored.

“I feel like that taster made me incredibly curious to know what that planet was like, what her species was like, because they were completely wiped out of existence, and because she carries such a such a big weight on on herself,” Saldana explained. “To get to know why and where that comes from was really great.”

With regards to Vol. 3, Gamora’s story will be progressing in an interesting way, with the film following a time-displaced Gamora who debuted in Endgame, and who did not form the bond her now-dead counterpart had with the other members of the Guardians.

“It’s bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green make-up, I find myself already nostalgic about it,” Saldana explained in a recent interview with Empire Magazine. “There’s a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we’ve achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story, that’s making us emotional even as we shoot it. Omicron plays a doozy on us every other day, but we’re getting by and we’re happy.”

“She began as this warrior wanting to get out of a very toxic parental relationship, then she finds the Guardians, who are dysfunctional-ish as well, but they’re okay. She learns a lot and finds this bigger purpose. Then her dad comes and fucks everything up. She dies, she’s brought back, but it’s not her,” she says. “I think Gamora’s a little confused, I have to say! But James has weaved this wonderful story around the character and every character in this third film.”