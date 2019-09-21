James Gunn Posts Touching Memory About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Guardians of the Galaxy is still connecting with fans even though the last entry came out in 2017. James Gunn responded to a note about the film on Twitter today and the emotional nature of both films in the series thus far. Filmthusiast mentioned that reading the script for Volume 2 helped series star Chris Pratt come to terms with the death of his father, while also allowing his son greater clarity in understanding the nature of Pratt’s work.

Gunn then quote tweeted the clip from the climax of the film between Ego and Star Lord with his own story. It turns out the family dynamic focuse that has marked a lot of Gunn’s recent output is an overt goal. At the premiere for Volume 2, the director dedicated the film to his parents. He then went on to say that Volume 1 was a film about a mother’s love while Volume 2 focuses on how fathers show love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the great joys of my life was standing on stage at the premiere of GotG Vol 2 & having my Mom & Dad stand up as I dedicated the films to them. Vol 1 is about a mother’s love for her son. Vol 2 is about a father’s. With my Dad’s passing 3 weeks ago, it means even more. https://t.co/TiMBai6Q6R — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 21, 2019

The Marvel director then added that his father’s recent passing has led to the film meaning even more to him now. It is a touching sentiment and very understandable as grappling with a caretaker’s methods and the lessons they try to hand down to us is relatable. Such moments can come to define our early attempts to carve out space in this world. The filmmaker is probably thrilled that so many fans feel that connection to the story he helped bring to life.

Gunn celebrated a milestone with the film earlier in the summer, as the fifth anniversary of Guardians of the Galaxy arrived. Michael Rooker, who plays Yondu Udonta in the films, took some photos together to remember the day. There was some doubt back then if the movie would really work, as the Guardians are one of the more “out there” properties that Marvel could choose for the big-screen treatment.

As moments like today illustrate, the gamble has paid off big time for the company, and the team is one of the beloved parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The irreverent tone and heavy doses of nostalgia made the first film and it’s sequel huge hits for Marvel Studios. Following films like Thor: Ragnarok and Captain Marvel have adopted some of the humor from Gunn’s output, and then performed admirably at the box-office.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming up after the completion of Gunn’s The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros.Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.