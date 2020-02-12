Gugu Mbatha-Raw Joins Disney+’s Loki Series

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is joining the cast of the Disney+ Loki series, ComicBook.com can confirm. The actress, who most recently appeared in The Morning Show, will appear opposite Tom Hiddleston, reprising his role from the Avengers movies, as well as Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino. There are no details regarding the specifics of Mbatha-Raw’s character avaialble at this time. Loki was dead at the start of Avengers: Infinity War, but he didn’t stay that way, and now the scene-stealing villain is poised to headline his own show in the new generation of Marvel TV — which centers on series that are much more closely tied to the events of the movies than previous shows have been.

The star, who has also appeared in movies like Beauty and the Beast and A Wrinkle in Time for Disney, was supposedly one of the actors who came very close to landing a role in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which disappointed at the box office last weekend in spite of solid reviews and a great audience score.

Her the official synopsis, “In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ next year — 2021.”

As fans know, Loki was killed during the first minutes of Avengers: Infinity War, with his neck being broken by the Mad Titan Thanos. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, wasn’t finsihed with the God of Mischief as he re-appeared in Avengers: Endgame, grabbing the Tesseract and teleporting away during the events of the first Avengers film. While they have already confirmed that Lokki’s brother will be continuing his story from that point in Endgame, it is not yet clear whether he was able to jump to another universe or not. It remains to be seen what Loki’s story will be, and how much of the events of Avengers: Endgame actually impacted him.

The character may or may not be making a return to the silver screen with Thor: Love And Thunder, which will see Taiki Waititi once again returning to the God of Thunder’s world with a movie that will see Jane Foster picking up Mjolnir and becoming the new Thor. With Christian Bale reportedly in talks to join the film, fans are speculating which role he’ll play, with many believing he’ll take up the reins for either Beta Ray Bill or Gorr the God Butcher.