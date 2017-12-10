‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel May Be Casting For Gwen Stacy

It looks like the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming may be setting up Peter Parker for a love triangle.

An audition tape discovered by Omega Underground suggests that the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is looking to cast the role of Gwen Stacy, who was Peter Parker’s greatest love up until her death in The Amazing Spider-Man #121 in 1973.

The audition tape above is from a French actress using the stage name Louna and she’s not bothering to try to change her French accent. Could this indicate that Gwen Stacy will be a foreign exchange student at Peter Parker’s school in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

It’s also interesting that her father, George Stacy, will apparently remain a police captain. Perhaps his origin will be changed so that he’s working for an international law enforcement agency, or maybe Gwen’s mother is French and was raising her in Europe but died and so Gwen was sent to New York to live with her father. That’s just speculation, but the idea that Gwen would be something other than the all-American blue-eyed, blonde girl next door that she was in the original comics fits what seems like a concerted effort on the part of director Jon Watts to diversify Spider-Man’s supporting cast.

Jon Watts was just confirmed to be returning to direct the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Gwen Stacy made her big screen debut in Spider-Man 3, where she was played by Bryce Dallas Howard. In that film, she was presented as a temptation for Peter Parker, whose relationship with Mary Jane Watson had hit a rough patch.

Gwen became the female lead of The Amazing Spider-Man movies, where she was played by Emma Stone. Following the story of the comics more closely, Gwen died in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which would have led to the introduction of Mary Jane in The Amazing Spider-Man 3 if the deal between Sony and Marvel Studios hadn’t led to the introduction of Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming opens in theaters on July 5, 2019.

