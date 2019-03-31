Marvel

Hasbro’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Toys Are Available Now

Last week, Hasbro served up official images for their Thanos, Captain America, and Ronin Marvel […]

Last week, Hasbro served up official images for their Thanos, Captain America, and Ronin Marvel Legends action figures based on their appearance in the upcoming film Avengers: Endgame. Today, Hasbro put those figures – and much, much more – up for pre-order.

All of Hasbro’s Avengers: Endgame toys are available to pre-order right here (the 12-inch figures are awesome). A breakdown of the action figures and Nerf toys in the wave is available below. You can shop all of the new Avengers: Endgame toys, apparel, and accessories right here – including the big Funko Pop figure wave and LEGO sets.

Action Figures:

  • Avengers Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 3 Case
  • Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Power FX Iron Man 12-Inch Action Figure
  • Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Power FX Captain America 12-Inch Action Figure
  • Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Power FX Black Panther 12-Inch Action Figure
  • Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Power FX Captain Marvel 12-Inch Action Figure
  • Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Power FX Ant-Man 12-Inch Action Figure
  • Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Hulk 12-Inch Action Figure
  • Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Marvel’s War Machine 12-Inch Action Figure
  • Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Thanos 12-Inch Action Figure
  • Avengers Endgame Repulsor Blast Iron Man 13-Inch Electronic Action Figure
  • Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Series A Action Figure Wave 1
  • Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Series A Action Figure Wave 2
  • Avengers Endgame 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 1 Case
  • Avengers Endgame Deluxe 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1
  • Avengers Endgame Deluxe 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Set
  • Avengers Endgame Team 6-Inch Action Figure Packs Wave 1 Set
  • Avengers Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 3 Case

Roleplay:

  • Avengers Iron Man Blast Repulsor Gauntlet with Nerf Darts
  • Avengers Endgame Nerf Hulk Assembler Gear
  • Avengers Endgame: Nerf Captain America Assembler Gear
  • Marvel Avengers Endgame Nerf Iron Man Assembler Gear
  • Avengers Endgame Captain America Scope Vision Helmet

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

