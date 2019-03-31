Hasbro’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Toys Are Available Now

Last week, Hasbro served up official images for their Thanos, Captain America, and Ronin Marvel Legends action figures based on their appearance in the upcoming film Avengers: Endgame. Today, Hasbro put those figures – and much, much more – up for pre-order.
All of Hasbro’s Avengers: Endgame toys are available to pre-order right here (the 12-inch figures are awesome). A breakdown of the action figures and Nerf toys in the wave is available below. You can shop all of the new Avengers: Endgame toys, apparel, and accessories right here – including the big Funko Pop figure wave and LEGO sets.
Action Figures:
- Avengers Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 3 Case
- Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Power FX Iron Man 12-Inch Action Figure
- Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Power FX Captain America 12-Inch Action Figure
- Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Power FX Black Panther 12-Inch Action Figure
- Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Power FX Captain Marvel 12-Inch Action Figure
- Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Power FX Ant-Man 12-Inch Action Figure
- Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Hulk 12-Inch Action Figure
- Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Marvel’s War Machine 12-Inch Action Figure
- Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Thanos 12-Inch Action Figure
- Avengers Endgame Repulsor Blast Iron Man 13-Inch Electronic Action Figure
- Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Series A Action Figure Wave 1
- Avengers Endgame Titan Hero Series A Action Figure Wave 2
- Avengers Endgame 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 1 Case
- Avengers Endgame Deluxe 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1
- Avengers Endgame Deluxe 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Set
- Avengers Endgame Team 6-Inch Action Figure Packs Wave 1 Set
- Avengers Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 3 Case
Roleplay:
- Avengers Iron Man Blast Repulsor Gauntlet with Nerf Darts
- Avengers Endgame Nerf Hulk Assembler Gear
- Avengers Endgame: Nerf Captain America Assembler Gear
- Marvel Avengers Endgame Nerf Iron Man Assembler Gear
- Avengers Endgame Captain America Scope Vision Helmet
