Hasbro Launches An Updated Black Panther Marvel Legends Electronic Helmet

Hasbro launched their first Marvel Legends series Black Panther electronic helmet back in 2018, timed with the release of the original film starring the late, great Chadwick Boseman. Now with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon for November, Hasbro has brought back the helmet with some minor changes as part of their Legacy Collection. This follows the release of Legacy Collection Black Panther figures back in April.

Like the original Black Panther helmet, the new version is 1:1 scale and fully wearable with features that include Vibranium light effects and lenses that flip up and down at the push of a button. Apparently, some of the light effects are a bit different from the original, but it seems to be the same in most respects. That said, it's definitely not worth an upgrade if you already own the original version, but for everyone else pre-orders for the new Black Panther helmet are live here on Amazon now priced at $131.99. It will also be available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) later today. The original helmet is sold out, currently fetching around $200 here on eBay.

Looking ahead to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Letitia Wright's Shuri is in the driver seat this time around, and she recently spoke with Variety about how the film honors Boseman:

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," she said. "It's jam packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it."

Wright continued, "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022. Ryan Coogler returns to direct the sequel and is also developing a new Marvel TV series for Disney+ set in the world of Wakanda as well. The film will star Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Cole, Florence Kasumba, Tenoch Huerta and Martin Freeman.