Black Panther Figures Kick Off Hasbro's Marvel Legends Legacy Collection
Hasbro is introducing the Legacy Collection into their Marvel Legends lineup, and Wave 1 is focused on Black Panther with figures of Black Panther, Erik Killmonger, Nakia, and Shuri. From what we can tell, the figures are repaints of older releases with upgraded Photo Real head sculpts and alternate accessories.
Basically, if you missed out on the original figures, these new Marvel Legends Black Panther Legacy Collection variants will be a nice addition to your collection. Pre-orders for the wave can be found via the links below. Note that US shipping at Entertainment Earth is free with orders $39+ when you use the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout.
- Black Panther Marvel Legends Legacy Collection Black Panther 6-Inch Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Black Panther Marvel Legends Legacy Collection Erik Killmonger 6-Inch Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Black Panther Marvel Legends Legacy Collection Nakia 6-Inch Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Black Panther Marvel Legends Legacy Collection Shuri 6-Inch Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Black Panther Marvel Legends Legacy Collection Case of 6 ($149.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Black Panther Marvel Legends Legacy Collection M'Baku – Coming soon to Target (Exclusive)
- Black Panther Marvel Legends Legacy Collection Black Panther Variant – Coming soon to Walmart (Exclusive)
On a related note, Marvel Legends collectors have been treated to tons of new releases from Hasbro in recent weeks. Some of the latest wave drops can be found below.
- Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends Korg BAF Wave Pre-Orders Are Live
- Huge Marvel Legends Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Figure Wave Is On Sale Now
- Marvel Legends Moon Knight and Mr. Knight Figures Are On Sale Now
- Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Wave 6 Pre-Orders: Black Widow, Thor, Thing, and Green Goblin
And don't forget that a new Black Panther film is in the works. Not much is currently known about the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as details are being kept to the bare minimum. The film had to be changed after Boseman's tragic death and fans are wondering what comes next. In addition to being the next chapter in the Wakanda corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the sequel will also introduce another major player to the MCU with actress Dominique Thorne taking on the role of Riri Williams, aka Ironheart.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022. Ryan Coogler returns to direct the sequel and is also developing a new Marvel TV series for Disney+ set in the world of Wakanda as well. The film will star Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Cole, Florence Kasumba, Tenoch Huerta and Martin Freeman.