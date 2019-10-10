Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Stan Lee Avengers Cameo Figure is Available Now

At New York Comic Con last week, Hasbro announced that Stan Lee would get his own 6-inch Marvel Legends figure. Needless to say, Marvel legends don’t get bigger than Stan “The Man” Lee.

The Stan Lee figure is based on his chess-playing cameo in 2012’s The Avengers. Features include multiple points of articulation, a Captain America shield with Stan Lee’s signature, and a chess board. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now for $24.99 with shipping slated for April 30th. Collectors can also get it here at Entertainment Earth if they want to take advantage of the mint condition shipping guarantee.

“Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH STAN LEE Figure, inspired by the creator of the AVENGERS himself, STAN “THE MAN” LEE! This high quality, realistic, 6-inch figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation, making it a great addition to any action figure collection. Inspired by STAN LEE’S cameo as a skeptical chess player in MARVEL’S THE AVENGERS, this figure includes a CAPTAIN AMERICA shield featuring STAN’S signature and a chess board based on his iconic cameo in the film. Includes figure and 2 accessories.”

On a related note, the hottest Funko shared exclusive Pop figure at NYCC 2019 was undoubtedly the one that was based on Stan Lee’s super memorable cameo in a space suit surrounded by Watchers in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. It was a Walmart exclusive that sold out in a hot second, but you can still get one on eBay if you’re willing to pay the markup. He has so many more stories to tell!

