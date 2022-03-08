Marvel Legends Disney+ Infinity Ultron Build-A-Figure Wave Kicks Off With Hawkeye

During their Fan First Monday livestream last month, Hasbro showed off some upcoming Disney+ releases in their Marvel Legends action figure lineup while announcing pre-orders for their Controller Build-A-Figure wave. These reveals included Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) figures which would be part of the What If…? Infinity Ultron Build-A-Figure wave. Today, Hasbro launched pre-orders for these Hawkeye series figures, and you can find all of the details right here.

Marvel Legends Hawkeye Clint Barton 6-Inch Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This 6-inch Marvel Legends Series Disney Plus Hawkeye figure includes a bow, alternate hands, and a build-a-figure arm of Infinity Ultron.

Marvel Legends Hawkeye Kate Bishop 6-Inch Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This 6-inch Marvel Legends Series Disney Plus Kate Bishop includes alternate hands and a bow, plus a leg of Infinity Ultron.

Hasbro hasn’t revealed details on the remaining figures in the Infinity Ultron BAF wave, though we expect that they will be Disney+-themed as well. With Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight series starring Oscar Isaac heading to Disney+ on March 30th, it’s a pretty safe bet that a figure based on the series will be included. Stay tuned for more reveals in the coming weeks.

While you’re waiting, you might want to check out the Marvel Legends Retro 375 figures that debuted over the weekend. The collection includes 3.75-inch figures of Hulk, Falcon, Dark Phoenix, Wolverine, Mr. Fantastic, and Venom in the style of ’80s Kenner action figures. Pre-orders for the new figures in the new Retro 375 Collection are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $11.99 each or in a case of 8 for $95.99 with free US shipping.