Hawkeye Fan Makes Ultimate Teaser Poster for Disney+ Series

The much-anticipated Hawkeye series won’t hit Disney+ for another two years, giving fans plenty of time to speculate and hypothesize what will happen in the Jeremy Renner-starring show. The wait has also given some fan artists time to put their heads together and plot out some incredible pieces of fan art, like one Hawkeye poster from @h.k.artworks. Using the classic Hawkeye logo, the fan artist uses both Renner’s likeness as Hawkeye and the classic Kate Bishop look from the comics to create the ultimate fan poster. At the very least, it has us hyped for the upcoming series.

We still don’t know the details for Hawkeye other than it’ll feature the MCU debut of Bishop. Marvel Studios stalwart and Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously reminded us the Burbank-based outfit will be treating every Disney+ show like it was a feature film. “We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,” Tran says. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen.”

She adds, “So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset of let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

Hawkeye is expected to hit Disney+ Fall 2021. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

