Hawkeye fans want to see Black Widow‘s Yelena Belova at some point soon. The Disney+ series just launched on the service and it’s off to a cracking start. However, as with most Marvel releases, there are some fans who want to see her a little earlier than she might pop up in the show. From the post-credits scene in Black Widow, we know that Yelena has been sent to hunt down Clint by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. She’s coming at some point, but the first two episodes have no hint of that drama. (Not like there isn’t enough hardship for Clint and Kate Bishop in the early going of Hawkeye.) It feels like things are just going to keep escalating as things continue. The Avenger and his new tagalong buddy are going to have to be on their game to come out of this scrape alive. Near the end, Yelena will probably be waiting for everything she learned as a Widow. Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas talked to GamesRadar about that plot thread earlier this year.

“I can’t speak to that,” he said of that post-credits scene. “But yes, we know their past, and obviously what happened in Endgame. We know in these first two episodes that Clint’s dealing with the fallout of that. But in terms of how they meet, I can’t – I’ll just pretend I don’t know. Imagine it’s a happy meeting, where they talk over coffee and work things out.”

