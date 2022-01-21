Hawkeye Deleted Scene Flashes Back to Clint Barton’s Past for Pivotal Lesson

Marvel’s Hawkeye represented the first time Clint Barton got to lead a story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was very close to also being the first time MCU fans got to see anything from Clint’s life before he started working with SHIELD. A bunch of Hawkeye deleted scenes have started finding their way online, and a series of those scenes feature flashbacks to Clint’s time as a young boy, living out of a car with his mother.

These deleted Hawkeye scenes tell a pretty dark story of Clint’s childhood, where he was taught to lie and steal for everything because those who were more fortunate opted not to share what they had. After learning that lesson from his mom, and proving that he doesn’t miss a shot, Clint opts not to shoot a gas station clerk who catches his mother taking money from the register. This ultimately sends Clint’s mom to jail. You can check out the scenes in the tweets below.

https://twitter.com/hawkeyeact/status/1484145214608801792?s=20

https://twitter.com/hawkeyeact/status/1484145397446889473?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While these scenes could have taken Clint’s story even deeper, Hawkeye certainly succeeded in bringing the Avengers’ archer to the forefront of the narrative. The folks at Marvel Studios have always loved Jeremy Renner’s portrayal of Clint Barton, so they made it a priority to get him his own title, and Hawkeye was the result.

“All of these roles have been fairly small. And then Ultron, we got a little more. And then he just starts stealing all of these scenes. But it was always the intention to explore much more,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during the . “The character’s history is vast. And also, the Matt Fraction comics, which I am sure people have been spending a lot of time talking about, was a big tonal inspiration for us. And seeing that and this new dynamic.”

“There are moments within all of Jeremy’s appearances where you see this mentor under the surface,” Feige continued. “This reluctant hero, this reluctant mentor under the surface. One of my favorite scenes in all of our films is the scene with Clint and Wanda in Sokovia. Where he basically says, ‘When you go out that door, you’re an Avenger.’ And motivates her to join the fight. And that was the kernel of how we could connect our MCU incarnation of Clint Barton into the Matt Fraction storyline in relationship with Kate Bishop.”

