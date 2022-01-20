Hawkeye Deleted Scene Introduces Kingpin in Echo Flashback

Hawkeye was Disney+’s final MCU series of 2021, and it featured a lot of great character debuts as well as the return of some old favorites. Marvel fans were especially excited about the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the role he first played on Netflix’s canceled Daredevil series. Hawkeye spent many episodes eluding to the character’s return, and he was finally revealed in a photo in the penultimate episode and appeared in the flesh in the finale. However, a new Hawkeye deleted scene shared by Cloud Commentary shows D’Onofrio showing up earlier in an Echo flashback.

The deleted scene shows young Maya Lopez with her “uncle,” who offers to take her out for ice cream. You can check out the clip below:

During a recent chat with ComicBook.com, D’Onofrio spoke about the differences between Netflix and Disney+.

“I think the [different] tones are obvious,” D’Onofrio told ComicBook. “I think it’s less bloody. We talked a lot about it, and for me, it’s not a worry, because if I ever get the chance to take it further with the MCU, then I’m going to do the same work I did on Daredevil, like I did in Hawkeye. [Fisk is] about emotional brutality, and he is just a mess. He’s a broken monster, and he is capable of many different kinds of brutality…so none of that worried me during Hawkeye. I did notice obviously that there’s less blood and there’s less torture. The thing you have to do is, you have to stay away from torture, and that really cuts things down. A lot of baddies that you play, they’re not just baddies, but they also actually torture people. They get control of them, and torture, and that’s too hardcore. So that’s out for Hawkeye, and hopefully something will happen after this.”

Hawkeye was a big hit with critics and audiences alike, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 92% audience score. ComicBook.com’s Adam Barnhardt gave the show a 5 out of 5 and called it “exactly what the franchise needs.” Hawkeye included the debut of Alaqua Cox as adult Maya Lopez, and many fans are hoping D’Onofrio will return in her upcoming spin-off series, Echo.

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.