Hawkeye to Premiere with Two Episodes on Disney+

Hawkeye is the next big Marvel series heading to Disney+, and it would be an understatement to say fans are excited. Clint Barton will return to the field in this holiday romp with Kate Bishop at his side, so all eyes are on the Marvel archers. And thanks to a new trailer, fans have learned Hawkeye will debut with two episodes on day one.

As you can see below, the brand-new trailer went out today, and it focuses on the show’s leads. The Hawkeye trailer continues with a ton of action sequences before Disney+ drops the bombshell. Hawkeye will debut on November 24th as planned, but it will do so with two episodes on hand.

Clearly, Hawkeye is giving fans a holiday gift, and these first two episodes will get the series going. The show itself will be a six-part special, and comic fans are hyped for the debut. After all, Hawkeye plans to take much of its story from Matt Fraction’s critically praised run, and we can even spot some of his tracksuit mafia in this new trailer.

Of course, this is not the only project cooking up at Marvel Studios. Hawkeye is so close to its debut, and it will be preceded by Eternals. The motion picture follows Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The groundbreaking movie hit theaters a few weeks back, and Disney+ has confirmed the title will join its catalog in November. Black Widow, which debuted this spring, just hit Disney+ for subscribers to watch at no additional charge.

And of course, there are more projects on the way. Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to go live this December ahead of Ms. Marvel, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love an Thunder, The Marvels, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more. So if you’re ready for more Marvel, you can mark Hawkeye‘s big debut on your calendar.

