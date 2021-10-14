New Hawkeye Trailer Released

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… almost! Next month will see the long-awaited premiere of Hawkeye, the six-part limited series that will see the return of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and feature the debut of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The first trailer for the series was released last month, and a new one just dropped today, revealing that the first two episodes will premiere on the same day.

“Kick off the holidays with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ @hawkeyeofficial, and start streaming on November 24 on @DisneyPlus,” Marvel tweeted. You can check out the trailer below:

https://twitter.com/MarvelStudios/status/1448680094671667206?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

During a recent chat with SFX Magazine, Steinfeld talked about preparing for her part in the MCU and compared reading Marvel Comics to reading the poems of Emily Dickinson, who she also plays in the Apple TV+ series, Dickinson.

“As far as the comics go, yes,” Seinfeld answered when asked if she’s been catching up on Marvel history. “Again, it’s kind of like Emily and her poetry: having this world of endless information. I’ve always loved comics. I’ve always been a very visual person, and a large book with anything over 200-250 pages has always intimidated me, so comics have always been something I’ve been drawn to because of the visual aspect of it. So I’ve had so much fun reading these comics, and going through them and discovering these elements of Kate Bishop that are in there that we’re bringing to life in the show, and other elements of the comics.”

“They’re both Hawkeyes in a way, right?” MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. “So you want to make sure… I’m always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you’re going to see a balance of both.”

“We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,” Tran also shared. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen. So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset of let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ on November 24th.