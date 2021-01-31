Hawkeye: Echo Actor Arrives on Set for Filming

✖

There are a whole lot of shows to look forward to from Disney+ and Marvel Studios, including Hawkeye. The series is set to star Jeremey Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, but they are not the only ones joining the cast. Newcomer Alaqua Cox will be playing Maya Lopez/Echo, and she was recently spotted on set. According to a Hailee Steinfeld fan account on Twiter, Cox recently shared a video of some Hawkeye goodies. Based on an Atlanta mug, we're going to assume she's arrived in Georgia for the production.

“Alaqua Cox Instagram story #Hawkeye,” @OfficialHaizPH wrote. You can check out the video in the post below:

Adding Echo to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has signaled rumors that Hawkeye will be going deaf in the series. The character Echo was born deaf and would therefore provide a helping hand to Clint as he navigates his new hearing loss. In the comics, Clint's eardrums burst on two different occasions, with a similar incident happening when he was a just child. Cox is deaf in real life, so many are excited that Marvel is including proper representation into the show. Echo is a Native American girl whose abilities include mimicking the movements of another person. Zahn McClarnon is playing her father, William Lopez, a character also known as Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln in comics.

More Hawkeye cast members include Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

Are you excited for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to debut Echo? Tell us in the comments!

Hawkeye is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. In the meantime, the first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.