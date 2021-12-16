Hawkeye Final Episode Trailer Teases a Confrontation With “The Big Guy”

WARNING: Spoilers for Hawkeye follow. A teaser trailer for Episode 6 of Hawkeye promises the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get bigger with the re-introduction of “The Big Guy,” aka Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. “There’s someone at the top,” a tweet from the official Hawkeye Twitter account reads. We then see Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) crafting their homemade trick arrows as Clint asks Kate if she’s ready for what comes next. We then get a flurry of new footage for what might possibly be the last episode in the Marvel Studios event series, including Kingpin taking some rather large footsteps with his comic-accurate cane.

Joining in on the action is also Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who we found out in the episode titled “Ronin” was hired by Kate’s mom, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), to kill Hawkeye. Much of the episode’s big fight sequence appears to take place on a rooftop ice rink following a fancy dinner event, which is why Clint is wearing his brand new Hawkeye costume underneath his dress clothes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

"There's someone at the top." Episode five of Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/W2mcmKPcwg — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) December 16, 2021

The moment fans had been waiting for finally happened in the last episode, when a photo taken by Yelena showed Eleanor holding a secret meeting with Wilson Fisk. Hawkeye previously spoke of “the big guy” who was the real leader of the Tracksuit Mafia. While Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) is the Tracksuit Mafia’s de facto leader on the streets, Kingpin has been pulling the strings in the background. Hawkeye also revealed that the informant who sent him after the Tracksuit Mafia post-Blip was Kingpin. Ronin’s attack on the Tracksuit Mafia resulted in the death of Maya’s father, causing her to seek revenge on Ronin, who was really Hawkeye. Clint revealed his identity as Ronin to Echo during their brutal confrontation. After gaining the upper hand on Maya, Ronin/Hawkeye spared her life in exchange for leaving himself and his family alone.

Vincent D’Onofrio broke his silence on Hawkeye’s Kingpin reveal, referencing one of his iconic lines from Netflix’s Daredevil series: “When I was a boy…”

Hawkeye is the final Marvel Studios series to debut on Disney+ in 2021. As of now, there are three new series confirmed to premiere in 2022: Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk, though Secret Invasion is also a possibility. There hasn’t been news on whether Hawkeye will be renewed for a Season 2. So far, only Loki and the animated Marvel’s What If…? have been renewed for a second season, with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ending after only one.

Who’s ready for the Hawkeye season finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!