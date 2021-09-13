Hawkeye Debuts First Poster

Hawkeye promises to make a comeback soon, and the world learned about Clint Barton’s next mission this morning. At last, the first trailer for Disney’s Hawkeye went live, and the exciting clip followed our archer on a wild new journey. This time, the hero won’t be going it alone as he finds himself joined by an upcoming vigilante known as Kate, and the show’s first poster pairs the two together.

As you can see down below, the first Hawkeye poster is a simple one, and it focuses on all the most important things. The wintery scene is taken in New York City as snow and Christmas lights decorate the streets. The poster itself reminds fans that, “This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow.” And if you don’t like the play on words, well – you are on your own there.

Check out the all new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye, and start streaming November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/BedNeruAiM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 13, 2021

Of course, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop can be seen in this poster. Clint is shown walking down the street in silhouette while Kate matches his pace on the other side. The two are then joined by a third friend who stands between them, and it is none other than Lucky. The dog hails from Matt Fraction’s beloved run of Hawkeye, and this Disney+ series is heavily borrowing from the story. This means Lucky had to take part in the series, so it is only right for this poster to pay homage to the pizza-loving pup.

So far, fans have learned plenty from the Hawkeye trailer and poster this morning. The show is continuing with its planned November debut, and episodes should drop weekly on Disney+ like Loki and WandaVision before it. So if you want to know more about the series, you can find the official synopsis for Hawkeye below:

“Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.”

